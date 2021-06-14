Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $124.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Armstrong World Industries traded as high as $110.45 and last traded at $110.45, with a volume of 1787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.47.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,226,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,370,000.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

