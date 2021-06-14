Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,091. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

