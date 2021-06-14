Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,481,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,726 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $670,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 400,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,029,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $232.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

