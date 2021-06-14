Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 179,788 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,874,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,788 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $253,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 139,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,946,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 231,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 357,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,531,613. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,947 shares of company stock worth $7,749,664 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

