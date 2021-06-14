Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.9% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,781. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.09 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

