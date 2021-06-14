WBI Investments Purchases Shares of 14,549 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

WBI Investments bought a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in The Toro by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 13.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 23.2% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Toro by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.08. 9,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

