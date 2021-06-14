38,108 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by WBI Investments

WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 373,347 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,186. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

