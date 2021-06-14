Sands Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Billion Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,563,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,269,928 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 3.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,829,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,066,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,831,891. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.