Azuki (AZUKI) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $83,351.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00163295 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00188529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.86 or 0.01030562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,418.96 or 0.99683844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

