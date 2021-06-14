Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.27.

NYSE:ESS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.50. 2,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,144. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.10. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

