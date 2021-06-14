Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report sales of $144.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.80 million. Repligen reported sales of $87.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $585.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $691.00 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Shares of RGEN traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.22. Repligen has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.30 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its position in Repligen by 839.2% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Repligen by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

