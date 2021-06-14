Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 196.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.71. 28,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $323.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth about $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.