Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Up 225.0% in May

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IPHA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,231. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Innate Pharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

