China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.56% of China Finance Online at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRJC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,757. China Finance Online has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

China Finance Online Co Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products.

