Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Drops By 68.7%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the May 13th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MDJM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,834. MDJM has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MDJM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MDJM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDJM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

