Capital Management Associates NY Purchases Shares of 24,000 Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 207,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68,955 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 241.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 341,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OACB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,022. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

