Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,021,103 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 39,811 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $185,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $169,078,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $65.54. 267,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.66. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

