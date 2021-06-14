Capital Management Associates NY Reduces Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Capital Management Associates NY trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group makes up about 1.7% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CG traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $43.86. 12,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,299. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

