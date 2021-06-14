WBI Investments Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

WBI Investments increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 719.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,806 shares during the period. A. O. Smith comprises 0.9% of WBI Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WBI Investments owned approximately 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after buying an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after buying an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,367,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,154,676 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.74. 14,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,656. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

