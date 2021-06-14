46,268 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by WBI Investments

WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000. The Progressive makes up about 0.7% of WBI Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 81,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

