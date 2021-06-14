Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $252,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $220.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

