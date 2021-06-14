Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 288,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

