Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price at $163.65

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.