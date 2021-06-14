Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 454 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 76,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906,523. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

