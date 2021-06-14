Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 680 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $97,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $11.54 on Monday, hitting $1,404.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,492.60 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $869.23 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,456.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

