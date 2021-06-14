Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Up 141.8% in May

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the May 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Orphazyme A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORPH traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $10.87. 356,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74. Orphazyme A/S has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $77.77.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

