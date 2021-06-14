Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $166,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,519. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $244.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

