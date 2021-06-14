Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $962,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $9.75 on Monday, reaching $2,504.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,351.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,526.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

