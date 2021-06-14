Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $6.43 on Monday, hitting $495.20. 108,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $219.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.42 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

