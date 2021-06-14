Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 750 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.97. 42,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

