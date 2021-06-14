Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,690 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.46% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $286,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.32. 6,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,574. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.17 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

