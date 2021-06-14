$43.43 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report sales of $43.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.01 million. Insmed posted sales of $42.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $195.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.33 million to $213.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $312.59 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $373.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

INSM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. 25,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,669. Insmed has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

