PRIA Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. PRIA has a market cap of $443,941.79 and $17.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for $6.40 or 0.00015733 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PRIA has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00059864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.78 or 0.00800756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.53 or 0.07933053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00083197 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

