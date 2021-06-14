Pepemon Pepeballs Price Tops $57.16 on Major Exchanges (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.16 or 0.00140494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $800,231.16 and approximately $165,128.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00059864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.78 or 0.00800756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.53 or 0.07933053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00083197 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PPBLZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.