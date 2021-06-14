FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group stock opened at $214.46 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $8,585,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

