Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.12. Greif reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $62.10. 2,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,356. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21. Greif has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 7.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $15,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.