Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 191,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 42,495 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 102,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,254,091 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

