Sands Capital Management LLC Has $722.79 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 1.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $722,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $687.10. 5,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,878. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $712.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $667.38.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.