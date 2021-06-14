Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 31.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 28.60 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 19.99 and a 1-year high of 28.73.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

