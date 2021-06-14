Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 6,707 shares.The stock last traded at $12.09 and had previously closed at $12.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group accounts for 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned 2.97% of Pharming Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

