Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down to $32.04

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.04, but opened at $31.20. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.43.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,826 shares of company stock worth $3,324,858. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

