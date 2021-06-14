Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $23.56

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $24.32. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 3,218 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SANA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sana Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $334,284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $15,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

