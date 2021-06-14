Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $15.67. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 1,727 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HNP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the first quarter valued at $185,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

