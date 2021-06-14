Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the May 13th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 634.0 days.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS RHUHF traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.52.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

