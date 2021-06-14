Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Zogenix reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,163. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

