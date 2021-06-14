Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $18.12 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.95. 7,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,192. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

