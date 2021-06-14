Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 2,454 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.07. 170,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,672,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

