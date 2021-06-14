Makena Capital Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 121,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.66. 20,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,608. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

