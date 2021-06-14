Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,845 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up approximately 1.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $526,956.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,261.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,552,117 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $77.75 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

