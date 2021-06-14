Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,570,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 176,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,340. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.